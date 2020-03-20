Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15 — the deadline will now be July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”
At a White House briefing, Trump said the delay on filing and paying taxes until July 15 was done to give taxpayers more time and “hopefully by that time, people will be getting back to their lives.”
Trump said that if people are expecting refunds, they should go ahead and file now so that they can get their refunds from the IRS more quickly.
The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
The administration used authority under Trump’s national emergency declaration.
It is expected that many states will follow the lead of the federal government and delay their tax filing deadlines as well but that will be a state by state decision.
Mnuchin had said the payment delay could support the economy by giving households and businesses the ability to use money they would have paid to the IRS for other needs during the economic emergency created by the efforts to contain the coronavirus.
Some tax and economic experts say any extra cash in the hands of Americans is helpful because many will be struggling to get by.
However, others say a tax delay will not provide widespread financial relief.
Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, says he thinks a delay will have a limited impact. That is in part because about three-quarters of Americans get refunds in any year and won’t benefit.
The IRS expected about 150 million individual tax returns, as of the most recent count, about 68 million taxpayers have already filed.
Those who file early tend to be low- and middle-income individuals who are getting a refund. Higher-income individuals, or those with complex taxes who owe money to the government, tend to file later, Gleckman said.
Delaying when taxes are due will provide some relief for them, but Gleckman warns that higher income individuals have extra cash, and they tend to save it not spend it. That leaves lower income individuals, who need it most and are more likely to go out and spend it, without relief, as if they file later they will receive refunds later as well.