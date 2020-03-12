Dow down 8% as stocks reopen after trading halted on Wall Street

An early plunge on Wall Street triggered a trading halt Thursday as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
After the halt, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 1,800 points, or about 8%.
The sell-off came after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered little in the way of new measures to contain the economic impact of the virus outbreak. European markets were down 10%, even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.
World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.
Some economies were already slowing before the viral outbreak even began to cause massive disruptions, first in central China where the virus originated and gradually across Asia.
Investors would like to see coordinated action from governments and central banks to stem the threat to the economy from the virus. Lower interest rates and government spending won't solve the crisis — only containment of the virus can — but they can spur business activity and help prop up demand.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but the fear is that the global economy could tip into a recession, with slowdowns in production and a plunge in business activity as people stay home instead of traveling, shopping or dining out.
Many analysts expect markets to swing sharply until the number of new infections stops accelerating. In the United States, the number of cases has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 126,000 people have been infected, and over 4,600 have died.