NCAA Tournament canceled because of the ‘public health threat’ from coronavirus

The NCAA Tournament has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Several leagues on Thursday canceled their conference tournaments, including the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Big 12. The NBA suspended its play Wednesday after a player tested positive.
The annual March Madness event was scheduled to tip off with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, and run through the Final Four in Atlanta on April 4 and 6.
The cancellation likely will cause major financial ramifications in several cities expected to host the tournament.
In addition, about 80 percent of the NCAA’s $1.05 billion annual budget is bankrolled by the money CBS and its partners pay to present the 68-team tournament over the air, on cable and online.
“This is bigger than a sport or championship,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team likely would have been the favorite to win it all.
Kansas and Duke had each announced earlier Thursday that they wouldn’t send any of their teams to games, no matter the stakes.
It wasn’t even the most jaw-dropping moment of the morning. That came, fittingly, at one of the world’s most renowned sports venues — Madison Square Garden — where at halftime of a Big East tournament game, the PA announcer came on and said the tournament had been called.
By then, every major conference, and virtually all the minor ones, had done the same thing. They were prompted in part by the NCAA’s decision a day earlier to hold all its tournament games in front of friends and family and limited “essential” personnel.
Only 24 hours later, with the stock market tanking, mixed messages coming out of Washington and no promise of quick relief being offered by world health experts, it became even more clear that gatherings involving thousands of people were hard to justify. Also clear: The NCAA would have trouble assembling an equitable bracket for its tournament, given that most games designed to suss out the most-deserving teams and automatic qualifiers had already been scrubbed.
“I’m not a researcher in immunology or infectious disease, but those who are engaged at the NCAA level provided some stark information yesterday,” said Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference.
Associated Press contributed