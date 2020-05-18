Public Theater’s new ‘Apple Family’ play is a first worthy bit of Zoom theater about how Zoom has changed our lives

The Apple family of New York adults has appeared before in Nelson’s plays, but their particular set of relationships or circumstances doesn’t matter all that much. What is most interesting here is how the piece dissects the act of loving people on Zoom: the way the cruel frames re-order pre-pandemic geography and emphasize isolation. At one point, you see the character played by the Steppenwolf Theatre actress Sally Murphy actually try and touch the screen, as if someone were there or that the forward motion was not a random direction but would allow her to move closer to the sibling she misses. It reminds me of how my dog sometimes awakes suddenly from deep sleeps, only to find herself disappointedly barking at the canned canines in a TV show. Since we’re watching more Netflix these days, this is becoming a nightly occurrence; dogs are disordered, too.