For endangered live music venues, Congress adjourning with no relief package is ‘a kick in the gut’

How many clubs are going to fall between now and then that didn't have to? I don't know. It keeps me up at night. And when I go to sleep, I dream about it every single night. The people who own these clubs are mom-and-pop businesses that are not publicly traded entities that have stockholder money that can hold them over. They don't have these enormous lines of Wall Street credit that the billionaire companies have. These are just really hard-working entrepreneurs that America says that it loves. And these individuals, when they take out loans, it's because they believe so much in what they're doing. And they take out personal guarantees on those loans, which means that it's not just their business and their livelihood that's at risk, it's their homes. ... And they deserve to have the emergency assistance that the airlines get. The airlines have a long history of being able to get assistance from Congress in a minute. This is an industry that, because it's always worked it out on its own, has never had to ask for help, and we bring back so much more to our communities.