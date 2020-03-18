How celebrities are trying to help you cope with coronavirus anxiety

“Frozen 2′s” Josh Gad certainly knows how to entertain the children of the world, but if you’re sick of hearing “into the unknoooooown” in your house, perhaps a new story might help pass the time. “Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad said via video released on his Twitter account. “I decided I’m going to read to you and your children, or just you depending on what you prefer. I’m not going to pass judgement right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight we would one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice in Italy.”The book of choice was “Olivia Goes to Venice,” which Gad read WITH voices for each character. This was the first book of the described “little experiment,” no word if Gad will make this a nightly appearance but no doubt children of America would be thrilled to have Olaf reading them a new story each night.