Back at Neumos, several fans admitted having some anxiety about being in a crowded club, but not enough to keep them home. Jenna Strasser and Andrew Hartman decided to hit the Pepper show at the last minute, after Hartman's co-worker couldn't use his tickets. Seated at a table in the club's mezzanine, 20-somethings Strasser and Hartman said they were more intentional about washing their hands and avoiding touching their faces, but, since COVID-19 has more severely impacted older people with preexisting conditions, they didn't feel it posed as great of a risk to them.