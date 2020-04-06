Concert industry could lose $9 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

The pandemic has upended what should have been a banner year for the concert business. The top 100 tours were up nearly 11% compared to the same time last year, with huge tours from the likes of Elton John, the Rolling Stones and the Eagles all scheduled for summer. Although many tours have been pushed back to fall rather than be canceled outright, the uncertainty around the virus' spread — and the haphazard federal response in the U.S. — has punctured confidence that tours will resume in mere months.