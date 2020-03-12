Broadway shuts down amid coronavirus concerns

In Chicago theater news, the Broadway transfer of Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes”, one of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s biggest hits, was caught up Thursday in Broadway’s closure, following an edict from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, banning gatherings in excess of 500 people. The show, slated to play for critics Thursday night and open Sunday, now faces an uncertain future with little advance revenue, a significant blow for Steppenwolf, still raising money for its expanded theater in Chicago.