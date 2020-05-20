How the falsehood-filled ‘Plandemic’ movie spread widely online on YouTube, Facebook

On Facebook, “Plandemic” was liked, commented on or shared nearly 2.5 million times, according to the CrowdTangle data. That far outdid Swift’s May 8 announcement about her “City of Lover” concert, which plateaued at about 110,000 such interactions on Facebook. “The Office” cast’s Zoom wedding video, which was posted May 10, reached 618,000 interactions in less than a week. And the Pentagon’s videos, which were posted April 27, had 1 million interactions two weeks after the first post.