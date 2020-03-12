Here’s what we know — and don’t know — about Trump’s European travel ban

President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on 26 European countries Wednesday night to “keep new (coronavirus) cases from entering our shores.” But there was some confusion about the restrictions following the televised speech.
Here is what we know so far:
What is the effect of the ban?
The travel ban suspends entry from 26 European countries for 30 days.
Does the ban apply to U.S. residents?
No. The travel ban does not apply to permanent U.S. residents and generally does not apply to immediate family members of permanent residents.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the presidential proclamation suspends entry for “most foreign nationals” who have been in the countries at any point during the 14 days before scheduled travel to the United States.
There are also exceptions for nonresidents traveling to the U.S. to help with containment of the virus.
What countries are included in the ban?
The ban applies to 26 countries from the Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The ban does not apply to travelers from the United Kingdom.
When does the ban go into effect?
The ban goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday.
How does this affect Americans trying to leave Europe?
U.S. passengers who have been traveling in the 26 countries will need to travel through select airports “where the U.S. government has implemented enhanced screening procedures,” according to a statement from DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
Will we see a massive number of flight cancelations?
Norwegian Air announced it will cancel 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off half its staff “following the U.S. ban on travel from most of Europe and the escalating coronavirus situation.” There have been no similar announcements from other airlines, but they have canceled routes and some have put a hiring freeze in place.
What happens if I already booked a flight to Europe?
Most major airline are waiving change fees on European flights.
How does this affect American students abroad?
Many universities are calling their students back. The University of Illinois is cancelling all international study abroad programs and requiring students on those trips to come home immediately. Loyola University Chicago has also called back all students studying abroad.
Here is what we don’t know
Why don’t the restrictions apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland?
There were nearly 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and eight deaths as of Thursday. So why aren’t U.K travelers included in the ban? Administration officials haven’t said, though Politico reported that the exception covers three of Trump’s golf cases.
Which U.S. airports are screening American travelers from Europe?
Vice President Mike Pence told CNN on Thursday that American travelers will be funneled through 13 airports, but did not say which ones.