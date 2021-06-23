The delta variant: What scientists know

Delta was first identified in the United States in March. Although Alpha remains the most prevalent variant here, Delta has spread quickly. In early April, Delta represented just 0.1% of cases in the United States, according to the CDC. By early May, Delta accounted for 1.3% of cases, and by early June, that figure had jumped to 9.5%. A few days ago, the estimate reached 20.6%, Fauci said at the briefing.