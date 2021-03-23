They had mild Covid. Then their serious symptoms kicked in.

In the Northwestern study, Koralnik said that because coronavirus testing was difficult to obtain early in the pandemic, only half of the participants had tested positive for the coronavirus, but all had the initial physical symptoms of COVID-19. The study found very little difference between those who had tested positive and those who had not. Koralnik said that those who tested negative tended to contact the clinic about a month later in the course of the disease than those who tested positive, possibly because some had spent weeks being evaluated or trying to have their problems addressed by other doctors.