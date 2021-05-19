More than 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses are on hold as US regulators inspect them, Emergent BioSolutions chief executive testifies

Kramer’s estimate added another 30 million doses to the number of Johnson & Johnson doses that remain on hold because of regulatory concerns about the contamination at the plant. Federal officials had previously estimated that the equivalent of about 70 million doses of that vaccine — most of them destined for domestic use — could not be released until further tests are conducted for purity. The federal government has paid Emergent more than $271 million but U.S. regulators have not released a single dose of vaccine manufactured at Emergent’s plant for use by the American public.