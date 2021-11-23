Pediatricians say COVID cases in US children are on the rise

With the pace of inoculations stagnating among U.S. adults, states are rushing to encourage vaccinations for children 5-11, who became eligible this month after the CDC authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group. In May, the federal government recommended making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available to children ages 12-15. Teenagers 16 and older became eligible in most states a month earlier.