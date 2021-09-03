US plan for COVID booster shots faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20

According to one official, Moderna produced inadequate data for the FDA and CDC to approve the third dose of its vaccine and FDA has requested additional data that is likely to delay those boosters into October. Pfizer, which is further along in the review process, in part because of data collected from the vaccine’s use in Israel, is still expected to be approved for a third dose for all by Sept. 20. A key FDA panel is to review Pfizer’s data on boosters on Sept. 17.