Half of US adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

Associated Press
Apr 18, 2021 2:21 PM

WASHINGTON — Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then wait for an observation period at a vaccine clinic hosted by Casa San Jose and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation on April 17, 2021, in the Beechview area of Pittsburgh.
People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then wait for an observation period at a vaccine clinic hosted by Casa San Jose and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation on April 17, 2021, in the Beechview area of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

