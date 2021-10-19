Colin Powell was vaccinated against COVID-19, but a ‘breakthrough’ infection ended up being deadly

This cancer, called multiple myeloma, damages the immune system. So despite full vaccination, his body was unable to produce enough antibodies to fend off the COVID-19 virus. And this weak response may have waned during the months since his initial shots. He was scheduled to receive a vaccine booster last week, a spokeswoman told the New York Times, but it was postponed when Powell fell ill. He died early Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.