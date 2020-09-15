City of Laurel offering coronavirus pandemic-related small business grants

“The city is very excited to be able to offer this funding opportunity to our small business community,” Christian Pulley, director of the city’s Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a statement. “We know that it has been extremely difficult to own a business during this pandemic, and we hope that this grant funding will alleviate some of the financial stress that our small businesses have been facing over the past year. If you are an eligible business, I encourage you to apply.”