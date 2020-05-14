Prince George’s Councilman Dernoga pitches in to help those in need during coronavirus outbreak

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Prince George’s County Councilman Thomas E. Dernoga has been working hard to help residents of Prince George’s County.
With many people out of work and many volunteer services shuttered, Dernoga is doing his best to help those in need — offering free meals, organizing a food drive, making and delivering face masks and taking time to listen to concerns with a virtual tea online every other week.
“If you look at the numbers, Prince George’s County is the most challenged,” Dernoga said. “It has a working-class population that can’t not work, so they are more exposed. Many have less health care options.”
As of Wednesday, Prince George’s County had recorded 10,072 cases of coronavirus and 370 deaths.
On May 7, Dernoga was able to award a $20,000 Emergency Special Appropriation Grant to Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, a nonprofit that helps the homeless and low-income residents of Laurel who are in a crisis. The grant money will be used in collaboration with Fish of Laurel Inc. and St. Mary of the Mills Parish.
“We’ve worked closely with him over the years,” said Leah Paley, executive director of Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services. “Because we had already been vetted as a reputable partner, it quickened ... the events. Usually it is a long and tedious process."
LARS connected with both Fish, which feeds the homeless in the area, and St. Mary of the Mills to write a grant for the purpose of purchasing food and providing emergency financial assistance, Paley said. While LARS does not prepare food, Fish, through its Elizabeth House program, serves daily meals and St. Mary of the MIlls serves sandwiches and has a food pantry.
“The significance, to us, was to work together,” Paley said. “[LARS] will be able to use the money to purchase diapers and to help offer financial assistance for people in the community with rent balances.”
LARS has partnered with the Greater DC Diaper Bank to be a Diaper Need Hub, which provides food and diapers to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of two in Prince George’s County, Paley said.
Dernoga is also hosting a community food drive every Saturday in May. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., nonperishable goods, paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes, formula and feminine hygiene products can be delivered to Beltsville Adventist Community Center for distribution to LARS, Elizabeth House and Beltsville Adventist Community Center.
“We’re very grateful to Tom Dernoga and his entire staff,” Paley said. “We are really, really grateful to have that support from our elected official.”
In a partnership with World Central Kitchen, Dernoga and his team have been offering grab-and-go meals six days a week in both Laurel, at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, and Beltsville, at James E. Duckworth Regional School.
“A number of people can’t get out for a number of reasons. They’re in isolation,” Dernoga said. “Occasionally we’re delivering. We have a number of volunteer drivers.”
The free grab-and-go meals will continue as long as the area remains in shutdown, he said, and he doesn’t believe that will end anytime soon.
“Baby steps,” Dernoga said. “It’s in phases, and we’re seeing progress.”
As the state slowly starts to open things, Dernoga is not sure how the school system will reopen. He said teachers, already in short supply, as well as bus drivers are afraid of gathering in crowds.
“These are real challenges the school system has to face,” Dernoga said. “A lot of people want to wait for a vaccine. It won’t be by fall or even early next year.”
As all in-person meetings are canceled, Dernoga started hosting online teas every other week to hear concerns from residents.
“There are typically 15 to 20 people and I have a power point presentation of the latest information,” Dernoga said.
Since April, Dernoga’s office has been hosting a sewing project, with volunteers making face masks.
“It’s a war with an invisible enemy,” Dernoga said of the pandemic. “Everything is up in the air.”