Howard’s supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state down 66% from last week, county health officer says

The Howard County Health Department is set to receive 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week from the state, a 66% reduction from the previous week, according to Maura Rossman, Howard County’s health officer.
This reduction is caused by the Maryland Department of Health broadening distribution of the vaccine to additional providers, including hospitals, retail pharmacies and large group practices like Kaiser Permanente.
In a letter to the Howard community, Rossman provided updates on the current vaccination status of the county, as well as information she has received from the state.
“As [the Maryland Department of Health] distributes vaccine to additional organizations, local health departments can expect to receive less until vaccine supply significantly increases,” Rossman wrote in the letter.
County Executive Calvin Ball agreed Monday, highlighting the stagnant number of vaccines distributed to the county by the state.
“When vaccines are being diverted to private-sector providers without an overarching strategy on prioritization or a clear picture of supply or distribution within our county, it becomes confusing for residents,” Ball said. “In Howard County, we created an operational infrastructure to support an increase and level number of doses. However, now that vaccine is going to private providers, less vaccine is coming directly to our Howard County Health Department, creating confusion among our residents at a time when expectations related to vaccine supply are increasing.”
So far, Howard has distributed 15,283 first doses to residents since it began five weeks ago, including at the new Howard Community College vaccination location the county opened last week.
In her letter, Rossman also wrote that the county learned Sunday that, through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Part B, assisted living facilities will begin vaccinations this week, clarifying that the county health department has no control over that process.
The 2,000 vaccinations the county did receive this week will be used to vaccinate pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and child care providers in Phase 1B.
The Howard County Health Department also announced Monday that due to inclement weather, second-dose clinics scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Howard Community College have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Weather permitting, there also will be a small vaccine clinic at the health department Tuesday for adults with developmental disabilities.
