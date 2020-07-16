Howard County schools will be fully online through at least late January due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Howard County Public School System will start the 2020-21 academic year with 100% virtual instruction through at least late January due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Education approved the plan during its Thursday meeting to have online learning for the first and second quarters of the school year, which end Jan. 28.
“My recommendation is to focus all of our energies and resources to implementing the best virtual solution possible for the start of the school year,” schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said Thursday. “This allows us to focus all our energies on implementing a fully virtual model and more fully vet a hybrid model.”
In a survey by the school system, students, staff and parents preferred a hybrid model over fully in-person or fully online models. The completely virtual model was the least preferred option of the thousands of students and parents who completed the survey. Martirano said he understands a completely remote model may not be what some in the community wanted, but the decision is focused on the safety of students and staff.
“I have great faith in the efforts of our ... staff to follow stringent guidelines and do everything in their power to create and maintain a safe and healthy environment,” Martirano said. “However, even with their extraordinary efforts, it is not guaranteed that COVID-19 won’t infiltrate our schools and offices and be spread between students and staff. In fact, I believe that most of us could agree that an outbreak on some level would be likely.”
Throughout the first five months of the academic year, the school system will develop hybrid and in-person learning models to possibly implement later in the year.
“We don’t know what October, November or next February will look like, so we need to focus on the task immediately in front of us, which is starting the school year on Sept. 8,” Martirano said. “We will continue to reevaluate the constantly evolving situation and begin to move to a hybrid or in-person model as we are able to do so. Attempting to make those decisions now for months in advance is premature.”
The decision to start the year online, which passed 6-1 with member Christina Delmont-Small voting against, follows what other school systems in the area are choosing.
In the last week, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have all decided on a fully online model to begin the school year. Harford and Prince George’s counties are learning remotely through the first two quarters, while Montgomery plans to have a virtual-only model that will last two to four weeks before the first wave of students enters the building on a rotational basis.
In his recommendation, Martirano said multiple statistics influenced the school system’s decision to request an online start. About 35% to 45% of the school system’s nearly 59,000 students have one or more medical diagnoses, while 15% to 20% of students have a chronic health condition and could be at higher risk if they contract COVID-19, he said. Approximately 11% of the school system’s staff are age 60 or older, he said, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites as the age of higher risk.
Martirano’s initial recommendation to the board was for a fully online model through only the first quarter of the school year, which is set to end Nov. 6. Member Jen Mallo then motioned to increase the online start to two quarters. She raised concerns about building and classroom logistics, personal protective equipment and financial concerns as reasons to extend the virtual start to late January.
“The science and the logistics necessitate us to give the [administrators] some time to come up with plans and give the community some stability of being virtual until Jan. 28,” Mallo said.
The school system must send its reopening plans to the Maryland State Department of Education by Aug. 14. Maryland’s Recovery Plan for Education, as laid out by the state, has 13 requirements for school districts in planning their reopening, including college and career readiness requirements, Individualized Education Program protocols, attendance tracking and safety protocols.
