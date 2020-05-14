Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announces limited reopening of economy

The county’s framework follows the state’s guidelines in keeping restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, and the closures of businesses deemed nonessential remain in place. Nonessential businesses include bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks, miniature golf establishments , tattoo parlors, tanning salons, social and fraternal clubs like the American Legion, VFW, Elks Clubs and more. The county also will not make changes in Hogan’s guidelines that all manufacturing may resume.