Howard County Council unanimously approves emergency rental relief legislation

Howard County Council unanimously passed emergency legislation Friday to prevent residential and commercial landlords from increasing rents during the coronavirus state of emergency and for up to three months after it ends.
The Rental Protection and Stability Act will take effect immediately when County Executive Calvin Ball signs it, which he said Friday he will.
The measure passed during a virtual emergency legislative session was first discussed on Monday night and then again on Friday afternoon.
Walsh said the timing of the filing and approval was intentional. She wanted to ensure that residents could benefit as soon as June 1 when rent is due.
“[The legislation] provides a small bit of relief to those already in a financial strain,” said Liz Walsh, Vice Chairwoman of the County Council. “This is something we’re doing to hold the line.”
Walsh and two other county council members — Deb Jung and Christiana Mercer Rigby — filed the emergency legislation on April 23. Because the legislation was filed as emergency legislation it required a two-thirds vote and will be enacted as soon as County Executive Calvin Ball signs it.
“This much needed rental relief is critically important and builds upon the $800,000 the county has provided to support rental assistance during the economic disruption this pandemic has caused," Ball said Friday. "Now more than ever, we must invest in our future, and I look forward to signing this rental relief legislation as soon as possible.”
There are approximately 23,600 rental units in Howard County, according to a 2018 Howard County Rental Survey.
The legislation also would prohibit landlords from decreasing promised services, like water or electricity, or from terminating existing leases, according to Walsh.
Amendments to the legislation passed Friday include limiting the scope of the bill to the current COVID-19 state of emergency, prohibiting late fees during the emergency and excluding situations where the tenant was in default before the state of emergency.
More than a month ago, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced a financial relief plan that included a possible 90 days’ deferral or even forbearance of mortgage payments.
Last month the Montgomery County Council passed legislation that prevents landlords from increasing rent beyond the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ guidelines of 2.6% for residential tenants for a period of 180 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.
Montgomery County’s bill only addressed residential tenants, not commercial ones, a group the Howard County Council agreed to include.
“[This legislation] is going to allow people to get back on their feet after the State of Emergency is over,” Jung said during the hearing.