Rams Head Tavern at Savage Mill closes amid coronavirus pandemic

The Rams Head Tavern at Savage Mill is closing down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rams Head Group and Historic Savage Mill announced the nonrenewal of the 20-year lease agreement on May 15, citing the challenges and uncertainties for small businesses due to the coronavirus.
“It’s most unfortunate after all this time," said Jay Winer, managing partner of Historic Savage Mill. “Twenty years ago, I showed the space to Bill Muehlhauser, who was the owner and founder at Rams Head, and the Mill was their second location. It was disappointing we came to this. The situation was just exacerbated because of the virus.”
Rams Head, which owns five other restaurants in Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Crownsville, Stevensville and Key West, Florida, opened its first tavern in Annapolis in 1989. Ten years later, the group opened Rams Head Tavern Savage in Historic Savage Mill.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision," said Michael Lechner, director of operations for the Rams Head Group, in a press release. “We could not be more thankful to our many customers and team members who delivered upon our company promise for more than two decades, and to Historic Savage Mill which remains one of the most unique locations in all of Maryland.”
When it opened in 1999, the restaurant was the largest in Historic Savage Mill, providing four floors of dining, live music and a deck that overlooks the Little Patuxent River.
While Winer is disappointed to see Rams Head depart, he said the venue’s is ideal for a business concerned about social distancing.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Winer said. “Believe it or not, it’s an amazing opportunity with the ability to distance folks with the seating, and there’s a lot of outdoor seating with the deck.”