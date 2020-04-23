Amid coronavirus pandemic, Howard County’s Muslims prepare for Ramadan without community

Ainy Haider-Shah plans to wake up before the sun rises Friday morning and head to her Ellicott City kitchen for an early breakfast before beginning her first day of fasting.
At this time last year, Haider-Shah’s day would have been filled with springtime routines — dropping her kids off at school and heading to work — before coming home to break the daily fast with her family. Now, like many Muslims across the world, that Ramadan celebration will have to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It will change a lot this year, and I think there’s a loss there,” said Haider-Shah, 43. “With Ramadan, it’s one way that people renew their faith; it’s a way to renew the community faith because you see your friends.”
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of reconnecting and recharging in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. During each evening of Ramadan, families and communities come together for iftar, the post-sunset meal that breaks the fast.
Mahmoud Abdel-Hady, 67, the imam — or prayer leader — of Maryum Islamic Center and Masjid in Ellicott City, said this year’s Ramadan has people concerned the closeness of the holiday is not there.
“The togetherness, breaking the fast together, getting together [is missing],” Abdel-Hady said. “You pray every night for an hour-and-a-half or two hours, shoulder to shoulder, standing in line.”
To compensate for that, Abdel-Hady said Maryum Islamic Center will post YouTube videos of Ramadan lectures to try to imitate the feeling of closeness through the internet.
“It is a time of spiritual reflection; it’s a time of understanding the blessings we have. You are reconnecting with God and making your faith stronger,” said Deeba Jafri, 55, the interfaith chairwoman of the Muslim Community Center in Silver Spring. “The image I’ve always used in my head is recharging a spiritual battery to get through the next 11 months.”
Building and reconnecting with community is important during the month of Ramadan, according to Jafri. At the Muslim Community Center, she usually helped organize iftars for up to 800 people each night.
“The most visible part of Ramadan, the part where we all gather together, is going to be missing this year,” said Jafri, an Elkridge resident. “In a month in which you’re building your own spirituality, you’re also seeing everyone every single day. That will be the hardest part.”
Jafri said she’s also worried about how the lack of community celebration will affect local businesses. The Muslim Community Center would typically be supplying food from local restaurants and catering companies for hundreds of people each night of Ramadan. That business won’t be headed their way this year.
“The ripple effect of [coronavirus] is staggering, it’s huge,” she said.
Khaleda Hasan, a Laurel resident, grew up with iftars in her Prince George’s County home alongside her parents and sister, a tradition they’ve been able to keep over the years. This year, her mother dropped off bags of samosas — pastries with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes, onions, cheese, meat or lentils — and other Ramadan treats to last the month. Hasan said the family will break bread together virtually, if not in person.
“A lot of people in the community have [in the past had] daily and weekly interactions with the mosque. For them, [this year is] going to be a harder tradition,” said Hasan, 42.
She’s signed up her two children, ages 7 and 12, for a virtual Ramadan kids program, something that fits better in their schedules with fewer after-school activities.
For Hasan, Jafri and Haider-Shah, however, the segment of Ramadan they’ll miss most this year is the four weekend iftars with family and friends.
“In our family, it’s a race to book the slots; four weekends fill up quickly,” Jafri said. “Your social calendar in Ramadan is packed out with events to go to.”
At least one positive thing to come out of celebrating Ramadan during a pandemic, Abdel-Hady said, is the closeness of family members during this time and the memories children will have of celebrating each of the 30 nights at home.
Latest Coronavirus
“One of the things I’ve lost in COVID-19 is my routine. Ramadan will put the routine back in my life,” Jafri said. “There’s going to be more commitment to a sense of structure in my life, and I think I need that after six weeks of this.”