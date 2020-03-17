Howard police implementing online, phone reporting system amid coronavirus pandemic

The Howard County Police Department is rolling out an online and phone reporting system as the new coronavirus continues to spread in the region and across the country.
The measure is being taken to limit police officers’ exposure to the coronavirus, the department said Tuesday.
Residents can call 410-313-2200 to submit a report by phone or online at tinyurl.com/HCPDREPORTS.
If the report is an emergency, residents are urged to still call 911.
Residents can utilize the new reporting system for incidents if the following are true: it’s not an emergency, there are no known suspects or witnesses, there’s no evidence to collect, it’s not a hate or bias crime, the incident is not currently in progress and the incident occurred more than 30 minutes ago.
The following incidents can be reported online or by phone:
- Animal complaints
- Theft from a shed or detached garage
- Destruction of property under $1,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Lost property
- Harassing phone call
- Tampering with vehicles
- Theft from vehicle
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle
- Identity theft
- Solicitor complaint