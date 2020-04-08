Separated by coronavirus pandemic, Howard County Jewish community adapts for Passover

As the sun sets Wednesday, Jewish residents from every corner of Howard County will light a candle signaling the start of the weeklong holiday of Passover. It’s a celebration, like so many, that will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Passover, one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays, brings family and friends together to commemorate the Jewish people leaving Egypt and slavery to start their journey to the promised land of Israel, according to Dr. Paul Scham, executive director and research associate professor at the Gildenhorn Institute for Israel Studies at the University of Maryland.
“In practice, it is a home holiday as opposed to a synagogue holiday,” Scham said. “It’s the family getting together. It’s similar to Christmas or Thanksgiving in that people, even if they aren’t religious at all, this is something they celebrate. Imagine Christmas without being able to see your family; that’s what is happening.”
The Passover Seder, a ceremonial dinner that signals the start of the holiday, brings generations of family together to tell stories, drink wine and eat symbolic foods. By the nature of coronavirus gathering rules and regulations, Seders across the county and Maryland will look different. Immediate family members may be able to celebrate together, but larger celebrations will have to wait until next year.
Michalah Hoffman, a social worker with the Jewish Federation of Howard County, is doing her best to ensure low-income and senior residents in the county can celebrate Passover in a way as close to normal as possible.
“Most of us are absolutely honoring the isolation. Most of us are staying home, whether it’s [a] holiday or not,” she said.
To ensure the residents Hoffman works with had what they needed to celebrate the holiday, Hoffman collected donations to create 39 supply bags.
Volunteers delivered the bags throughout Howard County on Sunday. The bags were filled with both Passover and non-Passover essentials, including matzah, kedum (kosher grape juice), horseradish, the Haggadah (the text, prayers and songs that guide the Seder), paper towels, toilet paper, matzah ball soup mix, gefilte fish (a kosher dish made from a mixture of ground, deboned fish) and four candles for the two nights of Passover.
In mid-March, in response to the coronavirus health emergency, Hoffman set up an emotional support phone call program to reach out to isolated seniors. About 20 volunteers are matched with residents who request daily or weekly calls. This is an amenity that will hopefully help the loneliness of some residents’ Passover celebration, Hoffman said.
“There is a distant feeling because there’s no physical contact; the missing of hugs and missing of hand-holding, all of that is gone,” she said.
According to the Jewish Virtual Library, an online source for Jewish history, politics and culture, 3.9% of Maryland’s population identified as Jewish as of 2018, which equals more 230,000 Jewish Marylanders potentially celebrating Passover over the course of the week.
In Laurel, Rabbi Josh Jacobs-Velde of Oseh Shalom has been conducting services on the Zoom online conference platform since March 15. He is planning an hourlong virtual Seder for members of his synagogue on the second night of Passover. While it is traditional for Jewish families to gather on the first night of Passover, some also choose to have a second Seder service.
Before the coronavirus, Jacobs-Velde, 43, of Takoma Park, wasn’t planning to host a second Seder, but the realities of the pandemic inspired him to try something new and to connect members with one another.
“One thing we can do is really take care of ourselves, doing whatever we need to do to feel grounded, to feel a connection to God,” Jacobs-Velde said, “so that we can be acting from that place as opposed to acting from a place of fear and anxiety.”
For Rabbi Hillel Baron, who serves as the Jewish Federation of Howard County’s community chaplain, connecting with community members is more important now than ever.
In his role, Baron visits 10 to 12 hospitals, nursing homes and senior care facilities to provide spiritual support. Those in-person visits are no longer possible.
“Now that physical presence has been curtailed, I try to be present in a virtual way,” said Baron, 57, of Columbia. “To be able to allow or facilitate spiritual support over the telephone, email, Zoom, whichever way it might be.”
Baron has learned to take videos of himself, as well as use Zoom and Google Drive, because of the coronavirus. Lessons well learned, he said, if they could help him connect people to their faith in this unprecedented time amid a widely celebrated holiday.
“A friend of mine from Yeshiva [a Jewish college in Montreal] passed away from coronavirus two days ago. He was 56,” Baron said. “Everyone, rightfully so, is anxious. It gives cause for the need to support each other in this time.”