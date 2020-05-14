In virtual town hall, County Executive Calvin Ball says Howard is not ready to reopen

Other announcements at the town hall included increasing testing capacity at the Columbia VEIP drive-thru to 750 individuals a week, beginning next week. Snelgrove said HCGH said the hospital has sufficient PPE for staff and patients, as well as “all the ventilators we need.” At APL Semmel, who recently recovered from COVID-19 himself, said there have been no layoffs or furloughs at the largest employer in the county, with more than 8,000 employees working from home.