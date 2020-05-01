Celebrate Mother’s Day at home with fine dining from Howard County restaurants

This Mother’s Day, while it might not be possible to take your mom to a nice restaurant for dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still possible to treat her to an elegant dinner at home.
Several fine-dining restaurants in the area have created special meals-to-go in honor of Mother’s Day, a day that typically has been one of their busiest for the industry.
“For many years, we’ve done a seated brunch. Last year, we had 540 people,” said Stewart Dearie, owner of Baldwin’s Station Restaurant in Sykesville. “This year, with the virus, we’re not doing what we normally do. The chef created a real crowd-pleaser.”
The fixed menu features roasted chicken and salmon, along with rice pilaf, a vegetable side dish and a Parmesan-crusted tomato. A mozzarella salad is available for an additional charge.
Dearie is hopeful Mother’s Day will be a success. The restaurant’s first try at a fixed meal-to-go for Easter received a good response.
“We found the patrons to be very grateful for what we were doing,” Dearie said. “The customers were giving tips for staff not there, giving extra. It was very moving.”
Takeout, Dearie admitted, was not the restaurant’s forte before the pandemic. Now, it offers a new carryout menu and its light fare menu for takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“It’s uncharted waters for us,” Dearie said. “We’re managing.”
Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City has offered its turkey-to-go meals at Thanksgiving for years. Mother’s Day, however, was typically celebrated by families in the resort’s popular Alexandra’s restaurant.
“Our food is really not designed to be takeout,” Nicole Motsay, director of marketing, said of such gourmet dishes as scallops or steak.
Though the resort closed Alexandra’s for the duration of the pandemic, it opened the originally private Members’ Grill for takeout from Tuesday through Sunday.
“It’s a casual menu,” Motsay said. “We wanted to provide food for people and to keep some of our employees working.”
Working with that staff and the resort’s banquet staff, a family-style, to-go menu was first devised for Easter.
“We had such little time and so many orders,” Motsay said. “We saw the interest and ran with that. We have gotten a very good response for this already.”
Orders for the six-person, family-style menu featuring prime rib and salmon must be placed by May 6 and picked up between 3 and 6 p.m. May 9.
“We provide instruction cards with exactly what to do for everything,” Motsay said. “There shouldn’t be any questions.”
Several add-ons, including appetizers and mimosa kits, are available for additional fees. A special gift for mom, complete with a card, is also available as an add-on.
“With retail stores being closed, it is difficult to get mom a gift,” Motsay said. “We made up some beautiful baskets with spa retail products, teas and a mug.”
Elkridge Furnace Inn has done to-go meals for holidays in the past, but this year is “a little bit different,” said owner and chef Dan Wecker.
“We used to design the package for the person,” Wecker said. “I am not doing packages for 12. We are really not supposed to gather.”
Mother’s Day at the Inn was typically celebrated with a brunch or dinner. This year, Wecker created a set meal offering salad, a main course, a starch and a vegetable, with several options for each course. Appetizers and desserts are also available for additional costs. Orders must be received by May 6, and food will be available for pickup or delivery between noon and 5 p.m. May 9.
“Everything is made here,” Wecker said. “We offer very fresh, very unique, homemade, handmade food.”
The restaurant is offering farm-to-table dinners Tuesday through Sunday. On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, it hosts a farmers market featuring vegetables, meats and soups.
“It is wonderful to have people come and ask for things,” Wecker said. “It is a delight to get glimpses of people through the masks, remarking about what we are doing.”
Latest Coronavirus
Other local restaurants offering special Mother’s Day to-go meals include:
- AIDA Bistro, 6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia: 410-953-0500, aidabistro.com
- Cured | 18th & 21st, 10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia: 667-786-7111, cured1821.com
- Eggspectation, 6010 University Blvd., Ellicott City: 410-750-3115, eggspectation.com/ellicott-city
- Great Sage, 5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville: 443-535-9400, greatsage.com
- Lib’s Grill, 8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton: 301-725-5427, libsgrill.com
- Seasons 52, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 3150, Columbia: 410-715-1152, seasons52.com
- The White Oak Tavern, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City: 410-680-8974, thewhiteoaktavern.com