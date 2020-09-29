Looney’s Pub in Maple Lawn temporarily closes after two employees test positive for the coronavirus

Looney’s Pub in Maple Lawn reported Tuesday morning that two employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to posts on the restaurant’s social media pages.
In the posts, Looney’s Pub said it would close Tuesday and disinfect the restaurant Wednesday morning.
The restaurant said the employees last worked on Sunday, and both were asymptomatic while working. Those who worked in close contact with the employees will be tested immediately, according to the posts.
Looney’s Pub did not return a request for comment as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
“We thank you all for being there for us as a community and as a family. We will reopen when we feel comfortable that our restaurant is safe,” the posts read.
The posts also said the restaurant would continue to take the temperatures of staff members, as well as requiring hand washing and mask wearing.
This story may be updated.