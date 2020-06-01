Virtual programs, furloughs, book drop overloads: Howard County’s libraries adjust during coronavirus pandemic

Tonya Aikens was walking inside the Miller Branch of the Howard County Library System a few weeks ago.
As the library system’s president and CEO, she was mapping out how the county’s libraries could return in the future with possible social distancing guidelines and increased safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Then she saw the room for the book drop, where hundreds of books were stuffed through the small door and piled onto the floor. Something as simple as community members returning books to the library had suddenly become difficult.
“It totally is not something you think you’d ever see,” Aikens said. “That picture is what it looks like at all of our locations right now.”
A photo was shared on the library system’s Facebook page in May, showing the overflowing pile of books and urging community members to not return books and that fines are being waived during the pandemic.
“We’re not looking to reinstate fines even when we open our facilities because we’ll still be in this economic recession caused by the pandemic,” Aikens said. “We don’t want to place any barriers on our customers that would limit their ability to access our resources and recover themselves.”
The problem with the book drops is one of several challenges the system has faced in the past two months since its libraries temporarily closed.
At a Howard County Council meeting on May 11, Aikens said County Executive Calvin Ball’s 2% increase for the library system’s fiscal 2021 budget was less than its projected loss in revenue due to the coronavirus. While the library system asked for a 5% increase, the 2% increase is about $429,000 — less than the $450,000, according to Aikens, in projected lost revenue due to the waiving of book return fines and not being able to provide passport services.
Aikens also told the council that the library system would implement one-week furloughs for all 243 library system staff members once the council passed the fiscal 2021 budget. That budget was passed by the County Council on Wednesday with the 2% increase for the library system.
Aikens said the furlough is expected to save $253,000.
“While no one ever wants to furlough anyone, we understand the challenges that our community is faced with and we want to be a part of rebuilding,” Aikens said. “We’re grateful to still have a team to serve our community.”
Through the challenges though, Aikens has been proud of the library system’s ability to offer services virtually. Howard County’s libraries have continued their online services amid the pandemic while adding others, including e-books, e-audiobooks, language learning services, education classes and other learning services for children.
“This is certainly a challenging time for everyone, but our staff has really done a remarkable job adapting to this new environment,” said Christie Lassen, the library system’s director of communications and partnerships. “They’ve pivoted very well to a virtual classroom or to different online services.”
During the pandemic, Aikens said online visits for classes are up 167%, while resources for elementary school students have increased 871% and 202% for middle and high school students, respectively.
“That shows you how hurried the community was for that content and to have ways to engage immediately with learning and with one another through the virtual classes,” said Aikens, who started with the library system a little more than two years ago. “We’re very proud of the quick and successful pivot but also the community response to it.”
As the library system prepares how it can open its facilities, Lassen said it can be difficult to see what “normal looks like” during the pandemic.
“Our biggest concern is how we can provide contactless services and do that in the safest way possible for our customers and our staff,” Lassen said.
Aikens said the county is still waiting for more information and science regarding the safety of opening the libraries. She’s met virtually with library system leaders across the state and is preparing for a return that includes acquiring personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, socially distancing in the facilities and finding spaces to quarantine materials if needed.
“Our number of visits and our circulation is extraordinarily high compared to library systems across the country, so it’s very important for us that our libraries are not a location that causes numbers in the county to rise,” Aikens said.