Virtual programs, furloughs, book drop overloads: Howard County’s libraries adjust during coronavirus pandemic

At a Howard County Council meeting on May 11, Aikens said County Executive Calvin Ball’s 2% increase for the library system’s fiscal 2021 budget was less than its projected loss in revenue due to the coronavirus. While the library system asked for a 5% increase, the 2% increase is about $429,000 — less than the $450,000, according to Aikens, in projected lost revenue due to the waiving of book return fines and not being able to provide passport services.