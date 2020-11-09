Howard County General Hospital offering free COVID-19 testing at sites through December

Howard County General Hospital is offering free weekly COVID-19 testing across the county through mid-December.
The hospital, in partnership with the Howard County Health Department, will offer six weeks of testing, five of those at Howard Community College campus in Columbia and one at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship.
The testing expansion comes as the number of positive cases has been on the rise in the county and across Maryland.
Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, vice president of Population Health and Advancement at the hospital, said the November and December testing is an expansion of the initiative the hospital was offering through faith-based organizations in the county and has the capacity to test several hundred individuals each Saturday.
“With cold weather dissenting, we were able to partner with the community college to bring the testing into the garages,” Kromm said.
The hospital has heaters to use in case the weather gets cold and a rest area for staff who are testing residents.
Advanced registration is strongly encouraged, but same-day registration is also accepted. A doctor’s order is not required for the testing, and Spanish interpretation will be available for participants.
The testing events being offered at Howard Community College in its west garage, 10650 Hickory Ridge Road (enter from Hickory Ridge Road), are:
- Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 7
- Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 15
- Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 21
- Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12
- Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 19
The testing event being offered at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, is:
- Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5
To register for one of the testings, go to bit.ly/j2bh-testing. For more information, email HCGH-J2BH@jhmi.edu or call 410-740-7601.