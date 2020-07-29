With HoCo RISE business grants, Howard County seeks to spread the help during coronavirus pandemic

Currently in Howard County, indoor dining establishments are restricted to 50% capacity with tables required to be 6 feet apart; outdoor dining is also available at many restaurants. The limits have been in place since June 12 after Gov. Hogan announced he was loosening restrictions. In recent weeks, as coronavirus cases have surged across the state, some jurisdictions have reinstituted stricter policies, like in Baltimore city where a two-week suspension of indoor dining has been in place since Friday.