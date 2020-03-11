Howard Community College closing two days to prepare for potential remote instruction due to coronavirus

Howard Community College classes have been canceled for Thursday and Friday to allow for faculty to prepare for potential remote instruction as the new coronavirus continues to spread in the state.
“The college will remain open and services will be available, but there will be no classes,” college spokeswoman Elizabeth Homan said in an email Wednesday morning. The college made the announcement about canceling classes Tuesday night.
All college communications about coronavirus are being publicly shared on its website, howardcc.edu/healthupdates.
For rapid notifications, the college is using mobile alerts through text messages. Information is available on the college’s website on how to sign up.
There are nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, state officials confirmed Tuesday night. The cases are in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Harford counties.