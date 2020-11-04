Glenelg Country School moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic events after positive coronavirus test

Following a positive COVID-19 test, Glenelg Country School has moved to virtual learning and canceled all activities, including athletics, this week.
Glenelg Country spokesperson Danielle Peterson said the private school made the decision Friday and that contact tracing is underway.
“[Glenelg Country] moved to virtual learning and canceled all activities — including athletics — this week due to ongoing contact tracing resulting from a positive COVID-19 test," Peterson wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We are committed to safeguarding our community’s health and safety and will continue to proceed with caution as we navigate this school year.”
Peterson did not answer questions about whether the positive case is a student or staff member, when the person tested positive, if this is the first case at Glenelg Country this fall or how long the school expects to be engaged in virtual learning.
Upper school students had returned to the private school’s campus in Ellicott City for academic, social and athletic activities in mid-October. Varsity athletic competitions were scheduled to start Oct. 30 with the varsity boys soccer team hosting Mount Carmel, but that contest and subsequent games have been postponed.
No rescheduled dates have been announced for the Glenelg Country’s field hockey game at Annapolis Area Christian School, which was supposed to be played Wednesday afternoon, or the soccer team’s opening contest.
Glenelg Country Director of Athletics Paul Weir declined to comment and referred to Peterson’s statement.
Glenelg Country had been pushing toward a return of athletics this fall per the announcement by the MIAA and IAAM on Oct. 12 that its member schools would be permitted to move forward with an open schedule.
The school offers seven fall sports programs at the high school level, including boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, field hockey, volleyball and girls tennis. Weir said in October the plan was to have competition for each of those sports running until the week before Thanksgiving. Through Wednesday, however, no games have been played.
