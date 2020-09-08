Howard County students and parents kick off first day of fall semester as virtual learning begins

For Jennifer Schwartz, so much of Tuesday was the same as the beginning of any other school year.
The Columbia resident woke up, got her 7-year-old daughter Cady ready for school and drove her there. Schwartz then dropped Cady off in front of a school building and was nervous about how her first day of second grade would go.
However, that’s when the similarities end.
With Howard County schools and those across Maryland going virtual through at least January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cady won’t be learning in person or be with her friends from school. Instead of dropping Cady off at her actual school — Atholton Elementary School — Schwartz said goodbye to her daughter outside of Clemens Crossing Elementary School, one of the Columbia Association’s locations for its child care program.
No big hugs or kisses were given before Cady went inside — just a temperature check, mandatory mask-wearing and a tap on the shoulder.
“This is all very different,” said Schwartz, 46. “We just have to take it one day at a time. We’ll all have to get used to it. We’re going to give each other a lot of grace.”
Schwartz is one of many parents in Howard County and across the country who are trying to balance their own jobs and parental responsibilities with the virtual learning of their children.
As part of the virtual learning plan, Howard County Public School System students will participate in about three hours of live learning four days a week, with Wednesday as a day for asynchronous, or self-guided, assignments.
Schwartz, who also has a fourth grader who will be learning from home or a neighbor’s house this fall, believes Cady needs to be in a more traditional environment to succeed academically.
“Cady really wanted to have interaction with other kids and to be in more of a school setting instead of being just at home,” Schwartz said. “It means a lot to her in terms of her excitement level and her eagerness to learn. Of course, there’s always some concern no matter when you’re sending your kid out of the house. I think we’re definitely weighing her happiness and keeping her eager about school with the potential risk.”
The Columbia Association’s child care program — as well as the county’s RecZone program — has increased safety measures, is limiting the amount of students to 13 per school and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All children and staff in the association’s program must wear masks when inside, and temperatures are being checked at the door.
The Columbia Association’s child care program, which offers daily, weekly and full-time enrollment for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, has 10 sites in Howard. The RecZone program, open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, has 16 sites across the county.
“Our job and their job is to make sure we provide a healthy and safe social environment,” said Jennifer Harding, the Columbia Association’s child care program operations manager. “As a parent, it can be hard to work and give your child the attention they need with school. We’re hoping this gives parents a peace of mind so they can send them here and give them as much normalcy as possible in a safe and healthy way.”
This story will be updated.