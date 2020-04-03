Howard County to open drive-thru site for physician-approved coronavirus testing

Beginning Tuesday, Howard County will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing to those recommended by a physician at the Columbia emissions testing center.
On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the additional testing site along with a site at the White Oak emissions testing center in Montgomery County. Earlier this week, the state opened three testing sites, one each in Bel Air, Glen Burnie and Waldorf.
The Howard County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health will offer testing at these sites for residents displaying symptoms who have both a referral from their health care provider and a test appointment. Only after getting a referral will patients be given directions on how to make an appointment at a test site.
“To effectively track the spread of COVID-19, we must have more testing and the new drive-thru testing at the Columbia VEIP station is a step in the right direction,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “Ultimately there is a shortage of testing across the country, and we’re working with our state and federal partners to remedy that as quickly as possible.”
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and, like at sites across the country, residents will stay in their vehicles with the windows up until they receive a test.
The testing site is located at 6340 Woodside Court, #1071, in Columbia.