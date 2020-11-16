Howard County reimplements social gathering restrictions as coronavirus numbers rise

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday morning announced a tightening of restrictions after coronavirus positivity numbers in the county exceeded 5%.
The new restrictions, set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, include prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people.
On Sunday, Howard saw a rate of 19 per 100,000 people test positive for COVID-19 in the county. On Thursday and Friday, there were 76 and 72 positive cases in the county, respectively.
Ball also announced the Department of Recreation and Parks was canceling all tournaments that include out-of-state participants. However, Howard County rec and parks leagues, programs and in-state tournaments will continue playing.
Ball’s announcement comes after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tightened coronavirus restrictions last week, returning indoor restaurant service to 50% capacity and discouraging gatherings of more than 25 people.
Anne Arundel County: Starting Friday, gatherings were limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Starting Monday, youth sports will be canceled. Starting Nov. 20, restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity. Other facilities, such as religious and retail establishments, can continue to operate at 50% capacity.
Baltimore City: As of Thursday, all indoor and outdoor facilities, including restaurants, gyms and theaters, must not exceed 25% capacity. All bars that don’t serve food must shut down, and all restaurants must close by 11 p.m. No more than 10 people will be permitted to gather in homes.
Baltimore County: Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, all gatherings not related to operating or patronizing businesses already subject to state orders were limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors and all bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight. Beginning Tuesday, all youth recreational sports, indoor and outdoor, will be prohibited.
Harford County: Starting Friday, county facilities were closed to the public, including indoor parks and recreation facilities. Organized outdoor activities on county fields, including sports tournaments, will be suspended, although county parks will remain open. County employees will be authorized to telework until further notice.
Montgomery County: As of Tuesday, restaurants, gyms, museums, retail establishments and religious facilities were all limited to 25% capacity. For other businesses, such as bowling alleys and hair and nail salons, capacity is limited to 25% or 25 people, whichever is lower. Gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
Prince George’s County: Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, restaurants were limited to 25% capacity, down from 50% capacity. No more than 25 people will be permitted to gather outdoors, and no more than 10 indoors. Gyms and bowling alleys will be at 25% capacity, but large retails stores still will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Everyone is to wear masks outdoors unless exercising.
Baltimore Sun reporters Christine Condon and Ben Leonard contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.