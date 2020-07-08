Howard County Fair canceled due to coronavirus; some events and livestock auction will be held online

The 75th annual Howard County Fair, originally scheduled for Aug. 8 to 15, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Howard County Fair Board announced Wednesday.
“This was a difficult decision to make, especially as this would have been our 75th annual Howard County Fair. Regardless, we all knew this was the right decision,” a post on the Howard County Fairgrounds’ website reads.
The Howard County Fairgrounds have been closed since March when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan put a stay-at-home order into place in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As businesses and restaurants have been allowed to reopen as some restrictions have been lifted, the fairgrounds have remained closed to the public.
Popular events such as the Maryland Sportsman and Outdoor Show, Howard County Antique Farm Equipment Auction, and Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival have already been canceled or postponed in the past few months at the fairgrounds.
“We thank the visitors for their understanding and support knowing that we we all get through this together and be back to make the true 75th Howard County Fair one that we all will remember,” the post reads.
According to the post, there will be a handful of online events, including the annual livestock auction. However, these will be private events and will require registration.
The fair’s popular livestock sale will open to bidders online Aug. 13 and close Aug. 14. Prospective buyers can register and bid at auctions.thewendtgroup.com/auction/9112.
There also will be youth livestock shows for young people, including those who had already registered projects with the Howard County 4-H and/or FFA program. The plan is for a series of one-day shows, which would limit the number of participants and animals on the grounds at any time.
The youth livestock shows will be presented by the Howard County Fair Association with the assistance of volunteers and are not affiliated with the University of Maryland Extension or a Howard County 4-H sanctioned event, according to the registration website.
In an effort to offer a similar opportunity to youth who have projects other than livestock, an online platform has been set up for them to display their projects to be judged.
Registration is available at hcfmd.fairwire.com. The deadline for youth livestock shows is July 20 and Aug. 1 for the virtual 4-H indoor entries.
The Maryland State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 7 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, is still planned to take place. The Great Frederick Fair and Anne Arundel County Fair also are planned to go on as scheduled.
Fairs in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have already been canceled for this year, in addition to the Harford County Farm Fair.
Latest Coronavirus
Baltimore Sun Media editor Katie V. Jones contributed to this article.