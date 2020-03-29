Two Howard County men have died from the coronavirus, county officials announce Sunday

Two Howard County men, ages 75 and 90, have died from the coronavirus, the first deaths for the county, the county Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.
“Today our hearts are heavy as we announce the loss of two of our county residents due to COVID-19,” Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County health officer, said in a statement.
“We share the sadness of the families whose lives are forever changed by this virus. We are reminded of how serious this disease is and how important it is to protect those most vulnerable by using the mitigation strategies with which we have become familiar,” Rossman said.
Both men had underlying health conditions, the county said.
As of Sunday, there are 81 confirmed cases in Howard County.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement said, “With the passing of these residents, the impact of coronavirus on our community has become deadly and we must refocus and reinforce our efforts to stop the spread by staying at home, social distancing, and limiting interactions with others.”
Maryland Department of Health officials Sunday morning announced that the state has reached 1,239 confirmed coronavirus cases, an additional 247 cases since Saturday. The spike in confirmed cases includes 72 new cases in Carroll County, 66 of which were confirmed in a Mount Airy retirement home.
At least one of the Mount Airy residents is dead, a 90-year-old man, officials said Sunday.