Howard County cancels Fourth of July fireworks at Columbia lakefront due to coronavirus pandemic

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel our July 4 fireworks celebration hosted annually at Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia,” Ball said Friday. “Our fireworks celebrations draw large crowds of generally between 20,000 and 30,000 residents and visitors, and we do not anticipate being in a place in early July where it will be safe for that many people to gather, not just from our county [or] our state but frankly from around our region.”