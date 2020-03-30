‘The demand is high, the need is great’: Howard woman organizes donation drives to help during coronavirus pandemic

The Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center has a pet food bank available to those who need assistance. Residents can reach out to the center directly at animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov for help. If residents would like to donate, they can do so through the center’s Amazon wishlist online at bit.ly/hocoanimalcontrol. Those who wish to drop off donations may leave them under the front overhang of the center at 8576 Davis Road in Columbia. The center is also accepting monetary donations here.