Howard County General Hospital to offer free coronavirus testing at places of worship

Howard County General Hospital is starting a program to offer free COVID-19 testing at places of worship in the county.
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. in Columbia will host the first community testing event from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday in its parking lot. It will be the first in a series of community testings in places of worship throughout Howard County, according to Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, vice president of population health and advancement at Howard General.
“We’ve had a nice relationship with [faith-based] organizations for the past couple of years, and we thought that since they are so key in communities to advancing health, we should work with our faith partners to do community testing,” Edsall Kromm said.
Open to adults and children, individuals who are tested Sunday morning can expect to receive their results in 24 to 48 hours; that quick turnaround can be attributed to the partnership with John Hopkins Medicine, Edsall Kromm said.
Howard General has similar events planned through September at various place of worship, including St. John Baptist Church in Columbia and Christ Episcopal Church in Columbia.
Edsall Kromm said the hospital consulted with religious organizations in the county to see what would work best for their facilities and their calendars.
“We went to the faith leaders and asked what is the best time to be able to serve as many people as possible, and then we built our testing times based on their recommendation,” she said.
Participants will receive their results through Howard General’s online portal, or they will receive a phone call when the test results are complete.
“This is part of our community benefit. We are the only hospital in Howard County, and we do a lot of work out in the community to help keep people healthy,” Edsall Kromm said. “There’s a lot we can do outside the four walls of the hospital as well as inside with the traditional, clinical care.”
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. is located at 6798 Oak Hall Lane in Columbia. Advance registration for the testing is encouraged online at bit.ly/2Zh01FG.
For more information, email HCGH-J2BH@jhmi.edu or call 410-720-8788.