University of Maryland Medical System centers receive $168,000 to support coronavirus response

Several University of Maryland Medical System centers received money from the Nora Roberts Foundation as part of a $168,000 grant to support its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The funds, which will be split between 15 facilities, will be used broadly by individual hospital foundations to support a variety of projects and initiatives related to COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, including employee and patient assistance, meals, personal protective equipment and mental health care resources, according to a news release.
The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson will use the money to purchase iPads for patients being treated for COVID-19 while visitors are prohibited, and for nurses to consult with those patients remotely.
Money also will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment for nurses and physicians and to help continue the hospital’s makeshift “Zen Den,” a community conference room that hospital staff can use for guided meditation sessions, healing touch therapy and aromatherapy, said Kris Roeder, St. Joseph spokeswoman.
Food also will be provided for staff members, many of whom work 12-hour shifts and don’t have time for lunch breaks, Roeder said.
“These gifts remind us that the work we’re doing is vital and worthwhile,” Roeder said.
The New Jersey-based Nora Roberts Foundation was established in 2001 and financially supports organizations focused on literacy, children, the arts and humanitarian efforts.
The following medical facilities in Maryland also were awarded:
- University of Maryland Medical Center — Downtown Campus (Baltimore) — $48,000
- University of Maryland Medical Center — Midtown Campus (Baltimore) — $8,000
- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie) — $17,000
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson) — $12,000
- University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (Bel Air) — $10,500
- University of Maryland Hartford Memorial Hospital (Havre de Grace) — $6,500
- Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital (Baltimore) — $7,000
- University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center (Cheverly) — $14,500
- University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center (Laurel) — $8,000
- University of Maryland Bowie Medical Center (Bowie) — $5,000
- University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata) — $7,500
- University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center (Easton) — $9,000
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester (Cambridge) — $5,000
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (Chestertown) — $5,000
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (Queenstown) — $5,000