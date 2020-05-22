ReOpen Baltimore County protesters gather in Towson

More than 100 people turned out at the Towson Courthouse on Friday afternoon to protest the extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. ReOpen Baltimore County, a newly-formed group, planned the rally to push for the reopening of Baltimore County.
ReOpen Baltimore County, a Facebook group that’s garnered more than 3,800 members since it was launched May 15, the day Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Safer at Home” advisory went into effect.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Thursday that some restrictions will be lifted on retail stores, barber shops and hair salons beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Baltimore County is still prohibiting indoor and outdoor gatherings with more than 10 people at restaurants, businesses, churches and other places where people gather, Olszewski said Thursday. Religious institutions still can hold drive-through or drive-in services.