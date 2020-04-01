Coronavirus infects 7 at Parkville nursing home, 2 more at Dundalk facility, officials say

Six residents and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus at a Parkville nursing home, according to Baltimore County officials. And additional patient and staff member at a Dundalk home also have tested positive, according to a spokeswoman for the facilities.
Five female residents whose ages range from 50 to 89 and one man in his 80s tested positive for the virus at Genesis Loch Raven Center in Parkville. A staff member in her 50s who tested positively has since been cleared to return to work, according to a news release from Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services.
Residents who have tested positive are being isolated to their rooms. Ninety-two residents live at the facility.
The nursing home has started to notify patients, residents and families of the cases, said Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Loch Raven Center and Heritage Center in Dundalk.
Mayer also said one resident and one staff member have tested positively at Heritage Center.
Staff at the facilities are wearing masks and eye protection, and some employees have been instructed to self-quarantine, Mayer said in a statement.
The nursing home had already restricted visitation and suspended communal dining. Residents and staff members are being screened for symptoms daily, according to the release.
“This crisis is simply unlike anything we have ever faced and we are committed to providing whatever public health resources we can to assist our neighbors during this time,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. said in a statement. “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic.”
The county Health Department is working with Genesis Loch Raven Center to follow state guidelines to contain the spread, Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in a statement.
“This pandemic is unprecedented. It is extremely important to do everything possible to mitigate these types of occurrences,” he said.
This story will be updated.