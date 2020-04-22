At least 57 Baltimore County nursing homes report coronavirus outbreaks, 2nd drive-thru testing site to open, Olszewski says

At least 57 of Baltimore County’s assisted living facilities have reported coronavirus outbreaks and account for more than half of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said during a teleconference Wednesday.
With Baltimore County surpassing more than 2,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, Olszewski said his biggest concern amid the pandemic is the long-term care facilities where more than half of the county’s 58 coronavirus deaths have occurred.
“There are many unlicensed facilities,” he added, “where we don’t know what’s going on.”
Coronavirus outbreaks have been confirmed at the psychiatric care facility Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, where the Maryland Department of Health said a dozen cases have been reported, and at an assisted living facility in Parkville, where the 21234 ZIP code contains 169 confirmed cases, the second-highest concentration in the county.
Baltimore County is also preparing to open a second drive-thru testing facility along the Liberty Road corridor that runs through Randallstown, where the county’s coronavirus cases are the most highly concentrated in the 21133 ZIP code and where black residents make up 81% of the population.
In the 21133 ZIP code, 173 residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Health Department could not immediately say exactly where the testing site will be located on Liberty Road or when it will be open.
Baltimore County opened its first drive-thru clinic last week at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
Black Marylanders have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, according to the state health department. In Baltimore County, 846 black residents who have tested positive for coronavirus outnumber the confirmed cases of white, Hispanic and Asian residents combined, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health available on Baltimore County’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Noting the “disparities in traditionally underserved minority and vulnerable populations,” Olszewski said during the teleconference, “This is a chance for us to actually not only response to the COVID [pandemic], but think about some of the underlying issues.”
