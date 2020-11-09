Parkville-Carney, Cockeysville, Owings Mills libraries to reopen after employees test positive for coronavirus

The Baltimore County Public Library’s Cockeysville and Parkville-Carney branches will reopen this week after an employee at each branch tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
An employee at the Owings Mills library also tested positive last week, and that branch is scheduled to reopen next week.
In a statement, the library system advised users who visited any of the three branches within the past week that they may choose to be tested for the virus.
Curbside services and computer appointments will once again be offered at the Parkville-Carney branch at 9509 Harford Road on Tuesday and at the Cockeysville branch at 9833 Greenside Drive on Friday.
The Owings Mills library branch will be closed for cleaning until Nov. 19, according to the library system.
Book drops remain open at those locations, and the library is offering virtual programming on its website.
Staff members who worked in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus have been instructed by the Baltimore County Department of Health to self-quarantine, according to the library system.
The employees did not encounter staff members at other branches, which remain open for curbside pickup and printing.
Latest Coronavirus
The library has announced other positive coronavirus cases at other branches in recent months since partially reopening and has cautiously inched forward in reopening plans. Branches have been closed for public browsing since mid-March and this month began offering computer appointments.