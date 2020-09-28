Baltimore County provides over 6 million free meals during pandemic as experts expect food insecurity to worsen

At this point, county volunteers have things running like a well-oiled machine.
At the Hillendale Police Athletic League in Parkville, Recreation and Parks employees Rob Taylor, Rick Griggs and Shawn Sprole direct cars, two at a time, through the parking lot.
“Trunk or back seat?” they ask before Baltimore County Public Schools students load up boxes of canned goods and nonperishables from the Maryland Food Bank and produce from county farms into cars.
They have about 70 boxes. In just over an hour, they’re all gone.
“We run out of food every week,” said David Bycoffe, battalion chief with Baltimore County Fire Department, and an organizer of the distribution program.
The county so far has spent $3.5 million to provide food for residents, who do not need to meet any income criteria to be eligible, said county spokesperson Sean Naron.
It’s been a multi-agency endeavor, with county departments adopting individual sites to send volunteers every week. And with the departure of Maryland National Guard units brought in to help with distribution, the county has filled that void by employing high school students at an hourly rate of $11.
The program is an outgrowth of the county’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which paired 200 students with job opportunities, in a virtual setting, during the summer. The county intends to station around four students at each distribution site, said Kevin Armstrong, manager of Baltimore County Youth Services.
“I enjoy helping the community out,” said Jewl Walker, 16. She helps pack and pass out food at Westowne Elementary School in Catonsville, and says the social interaction with families has been a respite since schools are closed and she’s been isolating.
‘That’s what the government is here for’
Michelle awoke early Saturday morning to walk to the Hillendale Police Athletic League Center, hours before Baltimore County residents picking up food for the week began lining up around 10 a.m.
The Parkville resident, who asked her last name not be used, has come frequently since the county began offering free meals in March as Maryland closed nonessential businesses, and the coronavirus put more than 180,000 residents on unemployment insurance.
Michelle counts herself lucky. She’s found work screening visitors for coronavirus symptoms at the police department’s Towson Precinct. It’s still not enough money.
“I’m just working hard, trying to keep my head above water,” she said.
Funded through the county’s $144 million apportionment of federal CARES Act relief money, the county has provided more than 6 million meals to families, an initiative Naron said the county is seeking to continue when that money dries up.
“That’s what the government is here for,” he said.
Food insecurity already existed in parts of the county, said Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, executive director of the nonprofit Student Support Network.
“COVID has exposed a very distressing” issue, she said. It’s a “mirror that COVID is holding up to us, in terms of inequities that have been systemic for a long time, but now they are so much worse for people.”
Feeding America in 2018 found that nearly 100,000 county residents were facing food insecurity, on par with the 11% national food insecurity rate in the same year.
The hunger relief nonprofit predicts food insecurity in the county will have risen to 15.9% by the end of 2020.
Phong Le, assistant professor of mathematics and computer science at Goucher College, said that projection sounds accurate.
“We’ve seen the unemployment rates [among] people who make less than $60,000 a year are 10 times higher” than those who are paid more than that annually, Le said.
And residents who live in areas like Parkville and Loch Raven, where access to nutritious and diverse foods is already starkly lower than in wealthier towns like Towson , may more acutely feel the pains of a disrupted food supply chain should the virus continue hitting meat processing plants and warehouses, said Le, who through a partnership with Student Support Network teaches a class that surveys food availability in the school districts of Towson, Parkville and Loch Raven high schools.
“Nearly 40% of people waiting in these lines have never had to do this before,” said Taylor-Mitchell, using a statistic from a Feeding America report.
“The need for food and essential nonfood items is not going to go away. It’s going to continue to increase until we have some kind of relief,” she said.
“Relief” would mean more job opportunities in a rebounding economy or if the pandemic subsides, whether that’s through herd immunity or the availability of a coronavirus vaccine, she said.
Until then, food distribution sites, like the three run by the Student Support Network and the 21 sites operated weekly by Baltimore County, will likely continue to see demand well into 2021 on what Naron called “an unprecedented scale.”
Saniya Marks-Hamilton, 14, said her work passing out food at the sites has been a learning experience in more ways than one.
“Sometimes they want more” food, the Overlea High School student said of the families that pick up.
“I’m gaining knowledge about how much privilege I do have personally, how much privilege I have where I live, how much food I get, money,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about that.”