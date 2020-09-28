Baltimore County provides over 6 million free meals during pandemic as experts expect food insecurity to worsen

And residents who live in areas like Parkville and Loch Raven, where access to nutritious and diverse foods is already starkly lower than in wealthier towns like Towson , may more acutely feel the pains of a disrupted food supply chain should the virus continue hitting meat processing plants and warehouses, said Le, who through a partnership with Student Support Network teaches a class that surveys food availability in the school districts of Towson, Parkville and Loch Raven high schools.